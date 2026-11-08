Spy x Family Confirms Season 4 Return & New Movie in 2027 (First Look Revealed)

It’s official, Spy x Family has confirmed the anime is making a huge return next year with both Season 4 of the TV series and a new movie on the way. Tatsuya Endo’s Spy x Family has been a massive success ever since the manga made its original debut in 2019, and the franchise has absolutely exploded in popularity thanks to its TV anime adaptation taking it to the next level. But now after the third season’s end last year, the anime is finally coming back.

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Toho has officially announced via press release that Spy x Family is finally coming back for Season 4 of the TV anime series next year. To celebrate the confirmation of the new season, Toho has released the first official visual for the new episodes to give fans the first look at what’s coming in the new season. Eagle-eyed fans will be able to spot some of the big hints in this visual that line up with some huge manga moments, and you can check it out below.

Spy x Family Season 4 & New Movie Announced for 2027

Image Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Spy x Family Season 4 is now in the works for a release sometime in 2027, but has yet to reveal any concrete release date information or international streaming platforms as of this time. But to sweeten things even more, Toho has also announced that a new Spy x Family feature film will be hitting theaters across Japan sometime next year as well as they tease it will be “another big-screen adventure filled with espionage, danger, and heartfelt moments.” But like the coming season, no release details have been revealed as of this initial announcement.

Toho will be revealing more information about Spy x Family Season 4 and the new movie project at a later date, so there currently isn’t much known about the production studio, staff, voice cast and more at this time. With the franchise being one of the many projects with something to showcase as part of Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2027 event later this December, there’s going to be a good chance fans will get some kind of update on either the new season or the movie. It really does depend on how far along the projects are.

What’s Going to Happen in Spy x Family Season 4?

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Spy x Family Season 3 wrapped up one of its most intense arcs for Anya Forger and the others yet as she was caught in the center of a hostage situation, but it was even tougher for Loid. Operation Strix was in its most danger yet as Loid’s identity was nearly exposed thanks to a spy operation that had gone a little too far. But with the next season picking up from where that left off in the manga, there are still some even bigger moments that fans can look forward to finally seeing animated.

Anya needs to make it through the finals of her first term, and that comes with some big moments for her and Damien (which is something fans can see briefly in this new poster). But there’s also a major flashback that fans can look forward to and more on the way. For now, make sure to catch up with Spy x Family’s first three seasons now streaming with Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Hulu on Disney+ in the meantime.

Are you excited for Spy x Family‘s return next year with a new season and movie? What do you want to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.