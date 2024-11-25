Spy x Family Movie Finds New Streaming Home In Time for the Holidays

The Forger family are coming home for Christmas. The insanely successful anime movie, Spy x Family Code: White will be added to Netflix’s streaming library this December, and Prime Video in the near future. Based on the manga of the same name by Tatsuya Endo, Spy x Family is set in a fictional world inspired by post-WWII Germany where the nations of Ostania and Westalis are constantly on the brink of war. To avoid overt conflict, the two sides engage in endless subterfuge and spy-craft missions. Westalis’ best spy, code-name “Twilight,” is tasked with going undercover in Ostania by creating a fake family.

Videos by ComicBook.com

By enlisting his fake daughter in the country’s most prestigious school, Eden Academy, Twilight attempts to investigate Ostania’s political leader Donovan Desmond. But his mission is complicated when his “daughter,” Anya Forger, is secretly telepathic, and his “wife,” Yor Briar, is an infamous assassin — but none of them know the others’ secret.

After two immensely successful seasons, Spy x Family took its subterfuge mission to theaters with the feature length film, Spy x Family Code: White. Released in cinemas in 2023, Spy x Family Code: White earned strong reviews from audiences and critics, with a 94% critics’ score and an even stronger 98% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film also made bank at the box office, earning $59 million during its worldwide theatrical release last year.

Unlike the anime series, Code: White moves away from Tatsuya Endo’s manga, and tells an original story. When the Forgers go on their first ever family vacation to the nation of Frigis, Anya’s mischievous antics inadvertently threaten world peace, and cause a group of dangerous assassins to hunt her down. Much like the series, the film blends the real-world stakes of international espionage in the face of impending war, with the comic relief of a child psychic who’s obsessed with peanuts and anime. The official synopsis reads, “While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid’s attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!”

Spy x Family Code: White is already streaming on Crunchyroll. The movie arrives on Netflix just in time for the holidays on December 21st. Code: White has also been announced to stream on Prime Video. However, the streamer hasn’t yet revealed which territories it will be available in, or a potential release window or date.

If you’ve already caught up with both seasons of Spy x Family and watched Code: White in theaters and on Crunchyroll, then you haven’t got too long to wait for more. Season 3 was announced to be in development back in July of this year. Along with the news, art director, Yuni Yoshida, shared a poster for Season 3, depicting Anya lying on her bedroom floor, with Loid and Yor checking up on her. No release window has been announced for Season 3. Check out the poster below: