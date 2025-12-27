Spy x Family Shares One Last Season 3 Surprise Before The Season Ends

Play video

Spy x Family’s third season is set to end with its thirteenth episode, “A World Where We Cannot Survive.” While a fourth season has yet to be confirmed, the anime adaptation’s hot streak and legendary manga run most likely mean that it’s a safe bet that the anime will return. To help in wishing Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond a fond farewell once again, Wit and CloverWorks have shared a brand new surprise for fans who might miss the likes of Twilight and the Thorn Princess. With the holiday season coming to an end, the Forger family is enjoying a winter wonderland while they can.

While Anya has been a key part of Spy x Family, routinely being one of the main characters of the anime adaptation, season three took things to another level for the young psychic. The anime adaptation from CloverWorks and Wit brought familiar manga arcs to life in the “Friendship Schemes Arc” and the “Red Circus Arc.” Both of these storylines focused on Loid and Yor’s daughter primarily, with the first seeing Anya attempting to solidify her bonds at Eden Academy and the second seeing the pink-haired girl attempting to survive a terrorist attack while alongside her classmates. Should the anime continue to follow its source material, expect to see stories examining Loid’s past and the tragedy that transpired to create Twilight. You can check out the new art below, along with a new video that was shared from the anime above.

What The Future Holds For The Forgers

While a fourth season hasn’t been confirmed, Spy x Family did hint at a big event that will take place in 2026. Unfortunately, said event will take place on November 8th of next year, so fans will have to wait quite a few months to see if new information is revealed at “Spy x Family Anime Extra Mission 2.” Luckily, the franchise has revealed new details for what fans can expect with its description, “A special event for the TV anime “Spy x Family” has been announced! For the first time in about two and a half years since the special event held in 2012, the Forger family and other stellar cast members who have graced the series will reunite on stage!”

The event is touting some serious star power that will be in attendance, with voice actors Takuya Eguchi (Loid), Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya), and Saori Hayami (Yor) all scheduled to appear, along with other cast members. With the series now housing three seasons and a movie, with no end in sight for the manga, Tatsuya Endo’s franchise might just continue to skyrocket in popularity in the future. For those fans who might not have read the manga and are just following the anime, expect some dark subject matter to be explored if Wit and CloverWorks dive into Twilight’s past.

