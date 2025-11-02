Spy x Family Season 3 Puts Anya in Danger With Trailer for Intense New Arc

Spy x Family is now working its way through Season 3 of the anime with some big arcs so far, but Anya Forger is the one in danger next time with the trailer showing off the first look at the intense new story coming next. Spy x Family was one of the big franchises fans were keeping an eye out for this Fall, and the first few episodes of the new season have followed through on that promise with some big events for both Loid and Yor so far. But the series is about to get a lot more intense for Anya moving forward.

Spy x Family Season 3 will be officially kicking off the Bus Hijacking Arc from Tatsuya Endo’s original manga series with the next episode of the anime, and the series has dropped the first look at what’s to come with the trailer showing off the titular hijacking. Anya and the rest of her Eden Academy class are being held at gunpoint, and a mysterious collar is put on her neck as things get even wilder. Check out the new trailer for Spy x Family Season 3 below.

Spy x Family Season 3 Sets Up Bus Hijacking Arc

Spy x Family Season 3 will be kicking off the Bus Hijacking Arc with Episode 6 airing on Saturday, November 8th in Japan before making its way to streaming with both Crunchyroll and Hulu. This arc, otherwise known as the Red Circus Arc, puts Anya’s class in danger when their bus is hijacked by a mysterious gang. Naturally, Anya tries her best to use her ability to somehow save everyone from the situation all the while things unfold on the outside. It’s another big moment in a season that has filled with a bunch of big moments so far.

While Spy x Family Season 2 really only had one major arc outside of its episodic Forger Family adventures, the third season has been highlighting more of these extended missions. A few episodes showcased thus far have gone into Loid’s mysterious past and what inspired him to become a spy in the first place, and the latest episode of the series have forged a surprising connection between Yor and a new member of the Desmond family. It’s all going to start expanding from this point on. Including some big things for Anya like this coming arc.

Why You Should Watch Spy x Family

Spy x Family has been a big series with fans thus far because it strikes a fun balance between action, suspense and comedy. Its three central characters are lying to one another as they live as a fake family to move Twilight’s Operation Strix forward, but fans have seen how each of them gets involved with the wider story at large with each new mission and adventure. It’s no surprise to see that the anime has been such a success that we’ve gotten so many releases so far.

Spy x Family has been a major hit for Tatsuya Endo’s original manga as well as it has been doing very well on shelves since the TV anime made its debut. With three seasons and a full feature film hitting so far, the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down. That means there’s no better time to catch up with it all either as Anya gets ready for her own arc coming next.

