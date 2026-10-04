3 Anime to Watch If You Miss Spy x Family

WIT Studio and CloverWorks’ Spy x Family anime has emerged as one of the most iconic anime ever, and it is undoubtedly prominent thanks to its main character, Anya. The series blends the charm of family with the found family trope, with every member of the family harboring their own secrets. However, despite their secrets, they ultimately emerge as a family that fans have come to find charming and adorable.

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Across its three seasons, the anime has provided the perfect blend of comedy and action, while its latest season has also proven that its foundation is built on darker elements than it implies. This is why finding an anime that can be this diverse is a difficult task. However, there are a few anime, particularly these three, that fans can pick up in Spy x Family‘s absence.

3) Kotaro Lives Alone

Image courtesy of Liden Films

Spy x Family‘s most intriguing element is how Anya behaves so maturely despite being only 4-5 years old. This is what Kotaro Lives Alone also projects with its over-the-top trope, yet viewers can’t help but feel bad for Kotaro. As the title suggests, it features a 4-5-year-old boy named Kotaro, who has just moved into a new house and lives alone. Kotaro immediately reveals that his intention is to be a good neighbor and not bother others.

However, seeing a four-year-old living alone naturally prompts curiosity, and the neighbors start trying to show him love as they try to discover why Kotaro is living all alone. It has its own sort of found family trope that you wouldn’t expect in real life, but it is charming enough for you to start taking care of Kotaro. As the show progresses and it gradually reveals where Kotaro’s maturity stems from, it ends up providing a perfect explanation for Kotaro’s situation.

2) Buddy Daddies

Image Courtesy of P.A. Works.

Buddy Daddies is the anime that has been called the most like Spy x Family, and the reason is more than evident in its premise. However, the series also evolves into a thing of its own, yet it never loses the charm that made Spy x Family so appealing to fans. It features two assassins, Rei and Kazuki, who have just finished a mission, taking down a man. However, it turns out that this man is the father of a daughter who has just arrived in Tokyo.

The comical twist is that Miri has never seen her father, and thus, she ends up mistaking Kazuki for her father. Thus begins the journey of two male assassins taking in a daughter and becoming a cute found family that they never imagined, all while continuing to work as assassins. From action to comedy, it has all the elements of Spy x Family that you want and will undoubtedly help fill the void left by missing Spy x Family for a little while.

1) The Promised Neverland

Courtesy of CloverWorks

For fans who have seen The Promised Neverland, it might be surprising to see it being compared to Spy x Family; however, on a deeper level, there are quite a few similarities. In particular, it is about the dark elements surrounding the presence of the children, which one might find very surprising. While Spy x Family layered this foundation through its characters, with Anya and even Loid being victims of something much larger, The Promised Neverland takes a slightly different approach by showcasing the children as potential victims.

With the children being raised in an orphanage, it is initially implied that the series is about caregiving, but the dark reality of the children being raised to be eaten by monsters immediately hits very hard. Then begins the journey of the children using their wits, which they showcase in an epic way, providing a thrilling experience. It is a shame that the anime came to an end after just two seasons, never fully adapting the manga, but it is still a good show that fans can pick up, especially if they are missing Spy x Family and want a completely different experience.