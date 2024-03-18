Spy x Family Cliffhanger Confesses Anya's Biggest Secret

Spy x Family has been working its way through a special new arc for Anya Forger, and the newest chapter of the series actually saw her confess her biggest secret to a surprise someone! With the previous chapters of the series ending Anya's first term in Eden Academy with both big successes and unsurprising failures, it's now time for Anya to move forward and trying to form a real friendship with Damien Desmond. But the previous chapters of the series offered a new opportunity as Anya and Damien were about to attend a special gala together for the school.

Spy x Family's previous chapters kicked off a special gala in which the Eden Academy students would be mingling with one another ahead of their next term, and Anya immediately invited Damien to dance with her at the party. On the day of the party it's revealed that it's all of the students in their grade together, and many other girls were vying for Damien's attention. But with Anya wanting to move forward with Loid's plan to get closer to Desmond, she ended up winning this contest and ultimately confessing her secret ability to read people's minds when explaining to Damien how she won.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Spy x Family Chapter 96: Anya Confesses Her Secret

Spy x Family Chapter 96 sees Anya competing against her classmates to dance with Damien, and the series of contests ranged from physical to mental. Trying to whittle down the final contestants, Damien's friends then quiz all of the girls about Damien. This ranges from stuff that others knew about the Desmond family, but also things that Anya could only get right when reading Damien's mind. This means that Anya had to hold back a bit to keep her secret power from being discovered. But then Damien asks her directly.

When Anya eventually wins and dances with Damien, he's curious as to how she was able to get so many of her questions about him correctly. He then jokes if it's because she can read people's minds, and Anya then answers that "Yes. I can read people's minds." It was a direct confession of her ability, but Damien brushes it off as yet another major joke that Anya's pulling on him because it's just their relationship at this point.

How do you feel about Anya confessing her biggest secret to Damien in Spy x Family's newest chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!