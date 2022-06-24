Spy x Family Cosplay Shines a Light on Twilight

Spy x Family is one of the biggest new anime adaptations to hit the small screen this year, with the story of the Forger Family resonating with fans as Loid, Yor, and Anya attempt to hold together their new family unit while also hiding their secrets from both the world and one another. With the series being pushed forward thanks in part to the mission of Twilight, Loid's alter-ego that is seeking to keep two nations from going to war with one another, one fan has perfectly managed to bring the head of the Forger Family to life via spot-on Cosplay.

While Spy x Family is the hit of the year, fans might have to wait a little while before a potential second season is confirmed, with many series normally waiting until the first season draws to a close to make such an announcement. Following the next episode in the anime adaptation, the series will go on a brief hiatus before coming back to finish off the current season in the fall.

Instagarm Cosplayer Gin_Sum_Cos brought Loid Forger to life as the master spy known as Twilight continues his trek to make sure that two major world powers don't go to war with one another as he works alongside his wife, the assassin known as the Thorn Princess, and his daughter, the telepath known as Anya:

Currently, the available episodes for the first season of Spy x Family's anime adaptation, produced by the combined forces of Wit and CloverWorks, are available to stream on both Crunchyroll and Hulu, with the former streaming service releasing the following official description for those who have yet to dive into the story of the Forger Family:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

