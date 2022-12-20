Spy x Family Creator Inks New Holiday Sketch of Anya

Of all the anime that was recently featured during this year's Jump Festa Event, Spy x Family's panel might have been one of the biggest. Revealing that the Forgers would return not just for a second season but a new movie as well, creator Tatsuya Endo proves once again how beloved the Forger Family has become following their anime debut earlier this year. Now, to help ring in the holiday season, Endo has drawn new art of Anya Forger to get in the holiday spirit.

It should come as no surprise to see Anya rising the ranks to become one of the most popular characters of the series, with the young telepath learning her family's secrets while simultaneously acting as the main source of hilarity amongst the espionage and assassination missions taking place. With Yor, aka Twilight, attempting to stop two warring nations from destroying the world while his faux-wife Yor, the master assassin known as the Thorn Princess, hides her true identity, Anya is smack-dab in the middle. Luckily, the second cours of season one gave the young mind-reader back up as the Forgers adopted the shaggy pooch known as Bond, who also harbors the ability to see into the future.

Anya x Family

Tatsuya Endo shared the newest sketch featuring Anya Forger and a Santa-clad feline via his Official Twitter Account, getting the comedic relief to celebrate the holidays following the big announcement that both a second season and a feature-length film were in Spy x Family's future:

Spy x Family's first season will have twenty-five episodes in total, meaning that the next will be its last, following a dynamic tennis tournament that saw Loid attempting to win in order to gain some serious intel needed for his mission. Luckily, both the second season and the upcoming movie will have plenty of material to pull from as the mangaka responsible for the Forger Clan is continuing to release new chapters of the manga at a steady clip.

The series from Wit and CloverWorks remains one of the biggest new anime series of this year, so it should come as no surprise to see that Spy x Family has a bright future ahead of it.

What do you think of this new holiday art? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forger Family.