Spy x Family Releases Episode 35 Preview

Spy x Family's Grand Cruise Adventure has ended, but that doesn't mean the Forgers' vacation is over. Following Yor's mission in saving the lives of a mafia widow and her child, the Thorn Princess has earned some rest and relaxation. To get fans hyped for the next episode of the anime adaptation from CloverWorks and Wit Studio, several new images have found their way online highlighting the whimsy of the Forgers finally reaching the resort. While the Forgers might have a respite, Twilight's mission continues.

Spy x Family was one of the biggest new anime arrivals of 2022, taking one of the top spots when it came to most watched animes. Wasting little time to capitalize on the Forgers, the two anime studios responsible for Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond's adventures released the beginning of the second season around a year after the anime adaptation's debut. Not satisfied with simply taking over the small screen, the Forger Family is hitting the silver screen later this month in Spy x Family Code: White. While the movie has already been confirmed to arrive in North America in 2024, a specific release date remains a mystery for the original story focusing on the Forgers.

Spy x Family: "Vacation Proud"

Despite having to once again take on the role of the Thorn Princess, Yor has been able to keep her profession a secret from Loid. While the Forgers might have assembled initially to make sure that two nations wouldn't go to war, the trio are becoming quite fond of one another. While their secrets have yet to be revealed to one another as of yet in either the anime or manga, the shonen story is laying the groundwork for an eventual big reveal.

You can catch the current season of Spy x Family streaming on both Crunchyroll and Hulu. Here's how the streaming services describe the anime adaptation, "If you're curious about the rest of the anime, Spy x Family is teased as such, "World peace is at stake and secret agent (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath."