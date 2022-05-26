Spy x Family Episode 8 Stills Released

✖

Spy x Family has recently seen the Forger Family making some big strides in accomplishing the goal of the master spy Twilight, aka Loid Forger, in halting a potential conflict between two warring nations as Anya the telepath has become a student at the prestigious Eden College. Now, the eighth episode is getting ready to debut later this week to continue the story of the anime adaptation from Wit Studio and CloverWorks, with the previous installment giving us our first look at Yor's brother, who had been sticking to the shadows since first being hinted at toward the start.

Spy x Family has become one of the biggest new anime series of the spring 2022 season, with the anime adaptation helping push sales for the manga from Tatsuya Endo to over eighteen million copies currently in circulation. With the first season of the anime reportedly set to have twenty-four episodes from Wit and CloverWorks, the manga is continuing to follow along with the Forgers, with recent chapters diving into the past of Loid and how he got into the spy game in the first place.

Twitter User Kaikaikitan shared new images from the next episode of Spy x Family, with Yor's brother being placed in the spotlight and the Forger Family clearly working toward strengthening their bonds regardless of the fact that they are not a "real" family:

SPY×FAMILY Episode 8 Preview Shots pic.twitter.com/1uXvQac9XO — shiro (@kaikaikitan) May 26, 2022

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the story of the Forger Family, Crunchyroll has offered an official description for Spy x Family with the streaming service releasing new episodes on a weekly basis:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

How have you been enjoying Spy x Family's anime so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forger Family.