Spy x Family Reveals Anya's Most Adorable Scene Yet

Spy x Family has crossed over the halfway point of its debut cour of episodes, and has revealed the most adorable Anya Forger scene in the series yet with the newest episode! The anime taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been watching the three members of the Forger family together while each of them try and get adjusted to what their new life really means. But with that new status quo now firmly established, each of them is now going to come across their own unique challenges as Anya becomes very important to Operation Strix's major success.

Thanks to her telepathic abilities, Anya knows just how important it's going to be for her to get along with Damien Desmond, the son of her father's target. But given that their first meeting went poorly and left her in a major hole to begin this new operation with, Episode 7 of the series followed Anya as she tried her best to apologize. When she finally does, it results in the cutest scene for the character yet as fans get to find out how Damien truly sees Anya despite their bad first impression:

Anya’s cutest crying + Damian’s internal turmoil + Loid getting surprised with Damian rejecting his daughter’s apology + Loid’s OTL 😭😭😭#SPYxFamily pic.twitter.com/BUczZhFqIl — alexin ⋆ ☄︎. ·˚ * 🔭 (@xinsheart) May 21, 2022

Episode 7 of Spy x Family sees Anya trying to talk with Damien, and when she finally gets to apologize she bursts into tears because she feels like he had been ignoring her all day. But when we see this all through Damien's perspective, we find out that he's been ignoring her because of how much she has been confusing him. He sees her in a much different light than the actual reality of the situation, and with her tearful apology he ends up being overwhelmed by his feelings.

Damien doesn't really realize for himself that he's developed a crush on Anya, and ends up rejecting her apology out of embarrassment over how the moment itself made him feel as a result. This has gotten Anya (and a nearby Loid, who snuck into the school to help Anya apologize over the course of the day) to believe that there's more of a rift between them than before, but the truth is actually quite the opposite.

If you wanted to check out Spy x Family's anime, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll. What do you think? How do you feel about the dynamic between Anya and Damien so far? What are you hoping to see before the first cour of the anime comes to an end?