Spy x Family: Code White IMAX Poster Released

Spy x Family is gearing up for its big movie debut! Not long ago, the anime's second season premiered, and all eyes are on Anya Forger. After all, the young girl and her family is going to take on theaters this winter with Spy x Family: Code White. The movie promises to send the Forger Family on a wild journey, and it has posted a new poster for its IMAX launch.

As you can see below, the new poster puts Anya front and center as intended. The girl looks fairly smug with a toy blaster in hand, and she's donning her usual hair accessories. Anya is looking sweet in a red sweater that compliments her pink hair. And while her parents are not in this shot, we're sure they would agree Anya looks super adorable.

(Photo: WIT Studios / CloverWorks)

According to this new poster, Spy x Family: Code White will be released in IMAX theaters across Japan. As fans know, the movie is slated to debut on December 22 overseas. No word has been given on when Spy x Family will bring its movie stateside, but netizens are eager to learn about its global distribution. After all, Spy x Family is a hugely popular show, and the demand for Spy x Family: Code White shouldn't be underestimated.

If you are not familiar with Spy x Family, then you should know the show is thriving these days. The anime's new season went live this fall, so you can find new episodes streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. As for the manga, Spy x Family can be read on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Tatsuya Endo's hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think about this Spy x Family movie update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!