Spy x Family Announces Collab With Mission Impossible

It looks like Spy x Family is about to learn how Hollywood gets the job done. It has been months since Spy x Family made its way to television, and the anime remains one of the industry's most popular picks. This led the team behind Mission: Impossible to strike a deal with the Forger Family, so the blockbuster is teaming with Spy x Family in Japan.

As you can see below, the team behind Spy x Family were called in to help promote Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in Japan. The group did so by remaking the movie's classic poster with the Forger Family. Loid is subbed for Tom Cruise's character Ethan Hunt while Yor stands in for Hayley Atwell's new character. Plenty of other Spy x Family faces can be seen in this poster, so the crossover was most certainly thorough.

Obviously, the special collaboration has taken the anime fandom by storm, and that is hardly surprising. Spy x Family is popular with just about every kind of audience. From slice-of-life comedy to spy thriller, Spy x Family does it all, so it attracts a wild net of watchers. Given how big Mission: Impossible has begun, it is no surprise to see the overlap between the franchise's fanbase and that belonging to Spy x Family.

If you are not caught up with the Mission: Impossible series, its next installment marks the franchise's seventh entry. You can binge the Mission: Impossible movies on Paramount+ before Dead Reckoning begins showing on July 12th. So for more info on the new movie, you can find its official synopsis just below:

"Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than the mission -- not even the lives of those he cares about most."

What do you think about this latest anime x movie crossover? Does Spy x Family suit this Tom Cruise blockbuster? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!