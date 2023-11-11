Spy x Family Shares New Visual For The Cruise Adventure Arc

A new arc has begun for the Forger Family in Spy x Family's second season, seeing Loid, Yor, and Anya taking a cruise to focus on a mission that will be led by the Twilight Princess. While the first season did see Yor performing some tasks as the world's premiere assassin, the Cruise Adventure Arc will have her front and center as she is tasked with saving the family of a mob boss from certain doom. To celebrate the beginning of this new anime arc, Spy x Family has released a new visual that shows the dangers to come for the Forger family.

2023 is a major year for Spy x Family and not just thanks to the second season's arrival. This December, the first feature-length film of the series, Spy x Family: Code White, will be arriving in theaters in Japan. Luckily, anime fans in North America won't have to wait long to see the Forgers' first foray on the silver screen hit the West as Crunchyroll confirmed earlier this fall that Code White will be arriving for North American fans in early 2024.

Spy x Family's Season 2 Cruise is Setting Sail

Spy x Family has taken the opportunity to show off portions of the Forgers' cruise adventure, which is set to be far from a relaxing time for the likes of Loid, Yor, and Anya. Of course, while protecting the mafia family is a task unto itself, each of the Forgers still needs to keep their secrets from one another.

If you haven't had the opportunity to catch the first season of Spy x Family, it can currently be found on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the story of the Forger Family, "World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath."

