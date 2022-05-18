Squid Game Season 2 Is On Track for 2023-2024 Release

✖

Netflix is ready to expand the Squid Game Universe as soon as possible. After the Korean drama made its debut last year, Squid Game has broken records and become one of the streaming service's most popular originals. It didn't take long for creator Hwang Dong-hyuk to draft ideas for season two in light of this success, but don't expect to see any new episodes drop until next year at the earliest.

The update on Squid Game comes from Hwang himself as the creator spoke with Vanity Fair about their show's whirlwind success. It was there the creator admitted the soonest any of season two would done in late 2023. So if new episodes don't go live until 2024, don't be surprised.

"Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again," Hwang told the magazine when asked about Squid Game's next season. "I want to ask the question, 'Is true solidarity between humans possible?'"

Vanity Fair also included a realtime update on season two in its report on Hwang. According to the magazine, the creator has three pages of ideas he's ready to turn into a script for season two. This means the creator has few if any specifics to share on season two, but at the very least, he did tell Vanity Fair more games would be included when the series makes its comeback.

READ MORE: Squid Game Was Almost a Webtoon Series Before It Was Picked Up By Netflix | Squid Game Season 2 Targeted to Release on Netflix by End of 2024

If you have not watched Squid Game yet, you can find the drama streaming on Netflix. After its debut last fall, Hwang's underdog K-drama went on to become the most-watched Netflix original in the site's history. The service confirmed a second season was in the works at the start of 2022, and Hwang's team is now hard at work on the project in light of its global success.

What do you think about this latest Squid Game update? What do you want to see the most from season two? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.