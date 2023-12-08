Squid Game: The Challenge Winner Reveals They Have Yet To Receive Prize Money

Squid Game: The Challenge has ended its first season and a winner has been chosen to receive the prize totaling over $4 Million USD. With the winner of the Challenge finally able to talk about how they claimed victory, said victor dropped a bombshell. The winner of Squid Game's reality show has yet to receive the millions of dollars promised.

Warning. If you haven't watched the season finale of Squid Game: The Challenge, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. The winner of Netflix's latest reality gameshow was chosen as Mai Whelan, who was able to rise to the top in some frantic contests against hundreds of other contestants. Taking the opportunity to talk with Entertainment Tonight, Whelan mentioned her feelings after scoring the legendary victory, "I feel great. I am so relieved that it's over now. I can talk freely with my friends and family on my experience on the show without having to say that I'd gotten eliminated."

Squid Game: The Challenge finished filming in February of this year, meaning its been almost ten months since Mai claimed victory but apparently has yet to receive any funds for doing so. In the interview, Mai mentions that she has yet to receive the money but is already beginning to spend it, "I already started, but I haven't received the money. But I bought a dress and a pair of shoes."

(Photo: Netflix)

Whelan also took the opportunity to share how she plans on spending the funds once they hit her bank account, noting that she's aiming to send "I have charitable causes I wanna contribute more to. These philanthropic endeavors include sponsoring kids receiving education and helping the elderly with their basic needs and health care and also the wildlife and the climate. I think those are very important to how we see the world so that way we can live in it and enjoy it for everybody, not just us at the present moment."

Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series, discussed the upcoming second season of the popular reality game show following the first season's finale, "There was no red light in our decision to greenlight season two of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we've premiered at Netflix. We're so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series."

Via Entertainment Tonight