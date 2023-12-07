Squid Game: The Challenge Finale Ends With Season 2 Cliffhanger

Squid Game: The Challenge has announced that Season 2 of the reality show competition is now in the works, and the finale episode of the first season teases the second wave of players! Hwang Dong-hyuk's Squid Game series was such a massive success for Netflix that not only was it announced to return for a second season, but a new reality show based on the games seen in the series. Kicking off its run earlier this month, fans have watched how Squid Game became a very real competition for 456 players trying their best to win $4.56 million dollars in prize money.

Squid Game: The Challenge has also been such a hit with Netflix that it was announced that Season 2 of the series is now underway. The final episode of the first season not only crowned the winner out of 456 players for this first iteration of the reality show, but ended with a tease ominously setting up for Season 2 of the series. Paralleling the players entering the game in the original series, it's soon revealed to be a casting call for potential contestants for the new season.

(Photo: Netflix)

What to Know for Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2

Casting for Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 is now underway, but Netflix has yet to announce a release date or window for the next season of the series. On bringing back the reality show competition for Season 2, Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series said the following in a statement, "There was no red light in our decision to greenlight season two of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we've premiered at Netflix. We're so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series."

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1 runs for ten episodes, and makes a number of different changes from the original series to add all sorts of new twists and turns to keep both players and viewers on their toes. You can find the first season on Netflix as well as the original Squid Game series (that has a second season scheduled for a release in the near future).

Are you going to try out for Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2?