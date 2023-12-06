Squid Game: The Challenge Renewed For Season 2

Squid Game: The Challenge is coming back for Season 2. Netflix announced that the popular reality series got renewed this morning as the finale gets underway on the streamer. Squid Game: The Challenge makes the competitions from the popular drama series literal with a group of contestants vying for a cash prize. Despite some challenges of their own with the conditions on-set for the people playing these children's games, Netflix has found themselves another winner. Squid Game was an absolute dominant force earlier in the pandemic. Now, the streamer has found a bizarre way to make it into a franchise before the second season even began filming. Check out what Netflix brass had to say about bringing the reality series back for Season 2.

"There was no red light in our decision to greenlight season two of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we've premiered at Netflix," Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series said in a statement. "We're so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series."

What's The Squid Game Reality Series About?

"Squid Game took the world by storm with director Hwang [Dong-hyuk]'s captivating story and iconic imagery," Brandon Riegg, Netflix's vice president of unscripted and documentary series, previously said when the series was announced. "We're grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment."

Here's the synopsis for Squid Game: The Challenge from Netflix's TUDUM: "With the premiere of Squid Game: The Challenge on Nov. 20, one no longer has to consider the odds of a childhood game of strategy or luck alongside their very mortality: In the reality competition version of the wildly popular Korean show, the prize is just as big (well, not $456 million, but $4.56 million will do just fine), and the scheming is just as calculated. The only thing that dies, though, are people's dreams."

Want To Be On Squid Game: The Challenge?

There will be another casting call for Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2. If you loved watching the first season and want to get in on the action, Netflix is hosting a casting call right here. With the show quickly racing up the Top 10 charts on the streamer, maybe you could get some exposure? Or maybe even that wild $4.56 million dollar cash prize. Check out how Netflix is describing the next batch of contestants right here down below!

"Now it's your chance to take part in Netflix's biggest ever social experiment! This supersized unscripted show turns the scripted world of the drama into reality. Real-life players will be immersed in the iconic Squid Game universe and will never know what's coming next," they said. "Here they'll compete in a series of heart-stopping games in order to become the sole survivor* and walk away with a life-changing $4.56 million dollar cash prize. With a fortune up for grabs, who will be an ally, who will you trust, and who will you betray in this ultimate test of character? *Please note: Win or lose, all players will walk away. But if you win, you win big!"

