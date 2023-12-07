Squid Game: The Challenge's Final Game Revealed

Squid Game: The Challenge has ended the first season with a surprising new game not seen in the original series! Squid Game: The Challenge might be a new reality show competition inspired by the massively popular Netflix series from Hwang Dong-hyuk, but there have been some major changes made to the game in order to bring it to this new format. Naturally without the risk of death, players have to go through all kinds of other lengths in order to somehow win the massive $4.56 million dollar prize at the end of it all. This goes all the way to the end.

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1 introduced all kinds of new twists to Squid Game's format in order to keep the 456 contestants on their toes, and that included a final twist for the final two competitors. Because while the final two players had to have a fight to the death essentially as they played the titular Squid Game in the original series, this was changed to be more of a mental game of luck and skill in Squid Game: The Challenge. It's Rock, Paper, Scissors.

(Photo: Netflix)

Squid Game: The Challenge's Final Game Explained

Rather than a fight to a finish line, it's revealed that the final game of Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1 is actually going to be Rock, Paper, Scissors. This new game has a twist, however, as each win allows the winning player to choose a key out of a case, and then used cede key to try and open a safe. The final two players in Episode 10, Mai and Phill, then do this for a few rounds and each try out a few keys and fails.

Ultimately, it ends with Mai being lucky enough to both win enough rounds of Rock, Paper, Scissors to then pick the right key and open the safe. Inside that safe was the same golden debit card given to Gi-Hun at the end of the original Squid Game series, and Mai officially wins the $4.56 million dollar prize thanks to winning at Rock, Paper, Scissors. It's a big change from the original series, but thankfully not a full brawl.

