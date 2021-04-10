SSSS.Dynazenon Debuts Opening and Ending Themes: Watch

✖

SSSS.Dynazenon has finally debuted both its opening and ending themes with the premiere of its second episode. The Spring 2021 anime schedule features a number of anime franchises returning for new episodes following their successful first season debuts back in 2018, but the situation is a bit different for SSSS.Dynazenon. Because SSSS.Gridman universe came to a pretty definitive end after its cour of episodes, Tsuburaya Productions and Studio Trigger have teamed up once more to expand the "Gridman Universe" further out with a brand new anime series. Taking on God Zenon and Dyna Dragon from Denkou Choujin Gridman, SSSS.Dynazenon has finally premiered.

While the first episode of the new series only featured the ending theme, the second episode of the series finally showed off both the opening and ending theme sequences going forward. The new opening theme is titled "Imperfect" as performed by Masayoshi Oishi, and the ending theme is titled "Strobe Memory" as performed by Maaya Uchida. You can check out both sequences from SSSS.Dynazenon's official Twitter account below:

SSSS.Dynazenon is now airing new episodes for the Spring 2021 season, and fans can find the new series streaming with Funimation. They describe the series as such, "One day, Yomogi Asanaka, a first-year student at Fujiyokidai High School, runs into a mysterious man named Gauma who claims to be a 'kaiju user.' The sudden appearance of a kaiju is followed by the entry of the gigantic robot, Dynazenon. In the wrong place at the wrong time are Yume Minami, Koyomi Yamanaka, and Chise Asukagawa, who are dragged into the fight against the kaiju."

SSSS.Dynazenon includes the cast of Daiki Hamano as Gauma, Junya Enoki as Yomogi Asanaka, Shion Wakayama as Yume Minami, Yuichiro Umehara as Koyomi Yamanaka, Chika Anzai as Chise Asukagawa, Hiroshi Kamiya as Jyuga, Yuma Uchida as Onijya, Ayaka Suwa as Mujina, Kouki Uchiyama as Shizumu, Mariya Ise as Inamoto, Azusa Tadokoro as Mei, Jin Ogasawara as Awaki, Gakuto Kajiwara as Nazumi, Rio Tsuchiya as Ranka, and Hikaru Tohno as Kaneishi.

What do you think of the opening and ending themes for SSSS.Dynazenon? How does it compare to SSSS.Gridman so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!