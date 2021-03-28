SSSS.Dynazenon Shares New Trailer and Poster

SSSS.Dynazenon has released a new trailer and poster! Tsuburaya Productions began a new effort to expand their various Tokusatsu franchises into whole new avenues by teaming up with Studio Trigger for a new take on Denkou Choujin Gridman, SSSS.Gridman. The series was one of the best received anime releases of 2018 overall, and while it came to a pretty definitive conclusion by the end, fans were taken by surprised when Tsuburaya announced that the anime franchise would continue with a full on Gridman Universe. Now the newest series in this universe is finally coming our way.

Releasing this April as part of the Spring 2021 schedule of new releases, SSSS.Dynazenon will be doing for the Dyna Dragon and God Zenon what the original series did for Gridman. Bringing these classic Tokusatsu elements into a whole new medium for a new era, you can check out the newest trailer for the series in the video above! You can also check out the newest poster for the series below:

SSSS.Dynazenon will be releasing in Japan on April 2nd. Funimation has confirmed they will be streaming the new Gridman Universe series upon release, and they describe the series officially as such "One day, Yomogi Asanaka, a first-year student at Fujiyokidai High School, runs into a mysterious man named Gauma who claims to be a 'kaiju user.' The sudden appearance of a kaiju is followed by the entry of the gigantic robot, Dynazenon. In the wrong place at the wrong time are Yume Minami, Koyomi Yamanaka, and Chise Asukagawa, who are dragged into the fight against the kaiju."

The cast includes the likes of Daiki Hamano as Gauma, Junya Enoki as Yomogi Asanaka, Shion Wakayama as Yume Minami, Yuichiro Umehara as Koyomi Yamanaka, Chika Anzai as Chise Asukagawa, Hiroshi Kamiya as Jyuga, Yuma Uchida as Onijya, Ayaka Suwa as Mujina, Kouki Uchiyama as Shizumu, Mariya Ise as Inamoto, Azusa Tadokoro as Mei, Jin Ogasawara as Awaki, Gakuto Kajiwara as Nazumi, Rio Tsuchiya as Ranka, and Hikaru Tohno as Kaneishi.

What do you think of the newest trailer and poster for SSSS.Dynazenon? Are you excited to check it out this Spring? What are you hoping to see from the new series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!