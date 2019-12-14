Trigger, Tsuburaya Productions Announce New Gridman Anime, SSSS.Dynazenon

A couple of years ago, Tsuburaya Productions, the production studio behind major Tokusatsu hits like Ultraman and Denkou Chojin Gridman, announced a plan to increase the recognition of their various projects across the world. This has resulted in some fun new projects such as an anime series produced with Studio Trigger re-imagining the suit hero Gridman for a new audience. This resulted in the critically well received SSSS.Gridman, but it seemed like more of a one-off project. But that’s not the case as now Studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions have announced the next release of the “Gridman Universe.”

Tsuburaya Productions has announced that the “Gridman Universe” will continue to expand with a new anime project, SSSS.Dynazenon, produced by Studio Trigger. There are no details as to its release, or how it ties into the Gridman anime just yet, but the announcement came with a teaser trailer that you can check out in the video above.

Akira Amemiya is returning from SSSS.Gridman to direct the new series for Studio Trigger with Keiichi Hasegawa returning as scriptwriter, Masaru Sakamoto as character designer, and Shiro Sagisu as composer. It has yet to be confirmed what form this new project will take, but we’re definitely hoping it’s a new series.

As for the title, continuing on from the naming conventions of Superhuman Samurai-Syber Squad.Gridman, SSSS.Dynazenon seems to tease with its first visual that it will involve the Zenon and Dyna Dragon in some capacity. God Zenon was adapted from the original Tokusatsu series into the anime as the combiner “Zenon,” but Dyna Dragon did not make an appearance in that first series. But with this series establishing a Gridman Universe, there’s no telling where this new project will go!

If you want to check out the anime series for yourself, SSSS.Gridman is currently complete and available to stream on both Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. The series is officially described as such, “You’re not alone. On any day, anywhere. Yuta Hibiki, a first-year high school student living in Tsutsujidai, one day wakes up to find he has lost his memories. He meets the “Hyper Agent Gridman” on his old computer, and Gridman says that Yuta has a mission he must fulfill, so Yuta sets out to find the meaning to those words and his memory loss. Yuta’s friends, Sho Utsumi, Rikka Takarada, and Akane Shinjo, would always help him and spend their days with him. But, their tranquil days are suddenly and easily crushed with the appearance of kaiju.”