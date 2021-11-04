Star Wars: Visions Submitted For Academy Award By Disney





Star Wars: Visions, released on the streaming service of Disney+ earlier this year, was the first time that the story of Jedi and Sith had been translated into the medium of anime, with some of the biggest studios in the anime field taking the opportunity to weave stories of their own. Now, Disney has taken the opportunity to submit one of the series’ animated shorts for approval of an Academy Award, proving that the behemoth multimedia company definitely saw something in the first Star Wars anime series that gave fans nine new stories from the franchise created by George Lucas.

So which of the nine segments from the anthology series was chosen for consideration for the Oscars? The Village Bride is seemingly the segment that Disney decided to submit for consideration when it came to potentially receiving an Oscar for “Best Animated Short,” and has quite a number of shorts to compete against. This particular segment was created by Kinema Citrus, the studio that is perhaps most well known for the likes of Made in Abyss and The Rising of the Shield Hero. While there hasn’t been word as to why this particular short was chosen as opposed to the other eight segments released as a part of the anthology, it’s clear Disney preferred the Kinema Citrus production for Oscar consideration.

Our own writer, Megan Peters, took the opportunity to review Star Wars: Visions when it released earlier this fall, noting how the anthology was able to create unique, beautiful segments that offered Star Wars fans amazing new stories as a part of the galaxy far, far away:

“Each short offers something unique for fans, and for those who watch anime regularly, they will not be disappointed by any animation here. Science SARU brings a beautifully muted palette to life in “T0-B1” while Studio Trigger indulges in smeared colors with “The Twins”. But in the same series, shorts like “The Village Bride” push elsewhere by leaning into Ghibli-approved artwork. “The Duel” goes even further by laying its story out in black-and-white and borrows imagery from several of Akira Kurosawa’s beloved films.”

