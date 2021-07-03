Star Wars: Visions Confirms Disney+ Release Date

Star Wars: Visions has revealed the release date for its new anime anthology coming to Disney+! One of the most surprising recent announcements coming from the Star Wars universe was that the franchise would be branching out into anime for the first real time with a huge collaborative effort that enlists a number of major anime studios that fans are sure to be familiar with. Star Wars: Visions will be an anthology of short films that explores different facets of the franchise through the eyes of anime creators, and this means some big studios are involved.

During the special panel for Star Wars: Visions at Anime Expo Lite 2021, the slate of studios providing new shorts for the anthology include the likes of Studio Trigger, Science Saru, Colorido and more. Now Disney has confirmed that this anthology will begin streaming on Disney+ on September 22nd. You can check out the first special trailer for Star Wars: Visions below and in the video above!

Seven Japanese anime studios bring their unique talent and perspective to #StarWarsVisions, a collection of animated Original Short Films, streaming September 22 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/vnPLgETmMg — Star Wars (@starwars) July 3, 2021

This new anthology series will see a number of new short stories set within the Star Wars universe, and each of the studios involved was allowed to explore their own little creative pocket of it with each studio's distinct sound and style. During the special panel for Star Wars: Visions at Anime Expo Lite 2021, it was revealed that seven studios will be contributing to the new series overall with Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production IG all confirmed to be taking part.

Releasing on Disney+ on September 22nd, Star Wars: Visions is described as such, "As a first formal venture into anime, each Star Wars: Visions short bears a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling. From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio."

What do you think of this first look at Star Wars: Visions? Will you be checking it out when it hits Disney+ later this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!