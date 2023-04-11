Star Wars: Visions Bringing Back Beloved Original Trilogy Actor

A character that was featured in the original Star Wars trilogy is coming back for the second volume of Star Wars: Visions. The popular anthology series on Disney+ brought a new air of creativity to the franchise, with different Japanese animation studios putting their own spin on a galaxy far, far away. This year's edition of Star Wars Celebration announced that Star Wars: Visions is returning to Disney+ for Season 2 on May 4th, which of course is the celebrated May the 4th Day. One of the many Star Wars: Visions shorts will take place after the original trilogy and feature ace Rebel Alliance pilot Wedge Antilles.

The British stop-motion animation studio Aardman, known for Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, is behind the Star Wars: Visions short titled "I Am Your Mother." According to Empire Magazine, it follows a young Twi'lek pilot Anni and her mother Kalina, who together take part in a parent-child starship race. Another new character named Julan Van Reeple is the competition for Anni, but none other than Wedge Antilles is overseeing the entire race. Denis Lawson, who played Wedge Antilles, is also back to lend his voice to the role.

"We were looking for some kind of idol that Anni would be looking up to," director Magdalena Osinska told Empire. "We settled on Wedge Antilles, because he fitted in terms of the Star Wars era. Also, he's done pretty amazing things in Star Wars, but he wasn't maybe as recognised [for it]." Osinska also added how Wedge has more lines in the Star Wars: Visions shorts than in the entire trilogy. "I think he has more lines in our film than the original Star Wars trilogy!" Osinska added with a laugh. "We really wanted to give him the limelight he deserved."

Star Wars: Visions Reveals Season 2 Voice Cast

The full voice cast for Star Wars: Visions Season 2 was revealed during its panel at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023.

You can check out the full list of Season 2 actors including Angelica Huston, Eugene Lee Yang, and more: