Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Trailer Released

Lucasfilm has released a new trailer for Star Wars: Visions Volume 2, the upcoming second installment of its Emmy Award-nominated animated Star Wars anthology series. Set to debut on Star Wars Day, Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 includes nine new shorts from nine different animation studios from around the globe. Each will feature a distinct animation style and a unique story set in a version of the Star Wars universe. It's an opportunity for creators to run wild with the Star Wars mythology. The trailer was revealed during the Star Wars: Visions panel at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 on Monday.

The shorts included in Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 were at studies located in different countries around the worlds. Those studios include El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Punkrobot (Chile), Aardman (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea) Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D'art Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish (South Africa). D'Art Shtajio's short was made in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd. (United States).

"The reaction to the first volume of Star Wars: Visions blew us away. We were delighted that this project inspired and resonated with so many people," says James Waugh, Star Wars: Visions executive producer and senior vice president, Franchise Content & Strategy, at Lucasfilm in a statement when the studios involved with Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 were revealed.. "We always saw Star Wars: Visions as a framework for celebratory expressions of the franchise from some of the best creators working today. Animation is in a global renaissance, and we're constantly staggered by the amount of creativity pushing the medium forward. With Volume 1, the imaginative minds of Japan's anime industry were on full display. With Volume 2, we expanded our canvas to take audiences on a global tour of some of the most talented creators from around the world. We're so proud to be able to reveal the line-up of studios we've assembled. Every short is incredible, full of heart, scope, imagination, and the values that make stories distinctly Star Wars – all while opening up bold new ways of seeing what a Star Wars story can be."

Waugh is an executive producer on Star Wars: Visions Volume 2, as are Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes. Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 will debut on Star Wars Day, May 4th, on Disney+. Star Wars: Visions Volume 1 is streaming now on Disney+.