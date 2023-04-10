Star Wars: Visions Season 2 Reveals A-List Voice Cast

Star Wars: Visions has put a date down for season two. If you did not know, the hit anime announced its comeback well over a year ago, and now, the team at Lucasfilm is letting fans in on the project. It turns out Star Wars: Visions season two will debut in early May, and we just learned which stars will appear in the shorts.

The update went live today courtesy of a Star Wars: Visions panel at Star Wars Celebration. It was there the team revealed the anime's latest poster and trailer. Of course, Disney and Lucasfilm also outed the stars of season two, and several A-list actors will appear in the anime.

Need a full list? Don't sweat it! You can check out the full list of season two actors including Angelica Huston, Eugene Lee Yang, and more:

Sith – Ursula Corbero, Luis Tosar



I Am Your Mother – Bebe Cave, Charithra Chandran, Denis Lawson, Maxine Peak



The Bandits of Golak – Lillete Dubey, Neeraj Kabi, Rajeev Raj, Sonal Kushal, Sumanto Ray



Screecher's Reach – Alex Connolly, Angelica Huston, Eva Whittaker, Molly McCann, Niamh Moyles, Noah Rafferty



Aau's Song – Cynthia Erivo, Dineo Du Tobi, Faith Baloyi, Milo Jantjie, Tumisho Masha



The Pit – Anika Noni Rose, Cedric Yarbrough, David Diggs, Jordyn Curet, Steve Blum



In the Stars – Amparo Noguera, Kate Kickie, Julie Oviedo, Valentina Muhr



Journey to the Dark Head – Albert Kong, Ashley Park, Eugene Lee Yang, Daniel Dae Kim, Greg Chun, Jonella Landry, Judy Alice Lee



The Spy Dancer – Barbara Weber, Bruce Edward Sheffield, Camille Cottin, Kaycie Chase, Lumbert Wilson, Rudi James Jephcott



If you are not caught up with Star Wars: Visions ahead of season two, you can catch up very quickly! The anime is streaming on Disney+ exclusively across the globe. Season one stars some impressive talent from studios like Science Saru, Studio Trigger, and more. Now, Star Wars: Visions season two promises to continue that legacy with help from companies like Studio Mir, Aardman, and more. This season two update is a big one for Star Wars fans as season one won over audiences from across the globe. Star Wars: Visions also marked the franchise's first official foray into anime, and Star Wars has since expanded its reach with help from names like Studio Ghibli.

What do you think of this stacked Star Wars cast? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.