Star Wars: Visions Season 2 Poster Released

The time has come, Star Wars fans. The past few days have been filled with Star Wars goodness all thanks to a big event in London. Star Wars Celebration updated the fandom on all things far, far away this past week. Today, those updates included Star Wars: Visions, and the show's season two poster just went live!

As you can see below, the team at Disney+ and Lucasfilm came together for this big release. The first poster for Star Wars: Visions season two is live, and it showcases all sorts of unfamiliar faces. From space mechs to Jedi and Sith leaders, this poster features it all, and we get to see how season two will fold nine different studios into its run.

Nine new shorts. Nine global animation studios.#StarWarsVisions Volume 2 streaming May 4 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/f3KHX24oPK — Star Wars (@starwars) April 10, 2023

If you did not know Star Wars: Visions was getting a second volume, well – we hope this is a nice surprise. The team at Disney confirmed a volume two was in the works well over a year ago. The company then announced the nine different studios helming the Star Wars: Visions comeback. So if you want a full breakdown of what's coming, you can read the season two episode list below!

Currently, Disney+ is slated to debut Star Wars: Visions season two on May 4th, and the series will drop all at once. A trailer for Star Wars: Visions was also released at Star Wars Celebration, and attendees were lucky enough to get some sneak-peeks at season two. And of course, anyone at home can binge Star Wars: Visions season one with help from Disney+. The show premiered in late September 2021, and season one included powerhouse studios like Science Saru, Studio Trigger, Studio Colorido, and more. Star Wars: Visions was an instant hit with fans, and its shorts have gone on to form fandoms of their own. So as you can imagine, the expectations for Star Wars: Visions season two are high!

And as for season two? Well, check out the Star Wars: Visions breakdown below to see what's in store:

Studio El Guiri – Sith



Cartoon Saloon – Screecher's Reach



Punkrobot – In the Stars



Aardman – I Am Your Mother



Studio Mir – Journey to the Dark Head



Studio La Cachette – The Spy Dancer



88 Pictures – The Bandits of Golak



Triggerfish – Aau's Song



D'Art Shtajio – The Pit



What do you make of this latest look at Star Wars Visions? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.