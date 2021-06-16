✖

Star Wars has found a new life on television, and much of that success is thanks to Disney+. While the franchise's sequel trilogy was mostly well-received, its solo outings left much to be desired. This all changed with The Mandalorian, and now, fans will get a look at Star Wars: Visions before the anime goes live this year.

The announcement was made by Anime Expo Lite as the virtual event is hosting a special Star Wars panel. It will be there a sneak-peek is shown of the anime, and several crew members will be present to tease more about the series.

"Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Visions is an upcoming anthology of animated shorts celebrating Star Wars through the lens of the world’s best anime creators and storytellers. Tune in for a sneak peek that will leave you excited for this all-new vision of the galaxy far, far away," Anime Expo Lite announced.

"Join host and pop culture maven Chastity Vicencio and Lucasfilm’s Jacqui Lopez (Executive Producer), James Waugh (Executive Producer), Josh Rimes (Executive Producer), and Qubic Pictures’ Justin Leach (Co-Executive Producer) and Kanako Shirasaki (Producer) for an inside look at Star Wars: Visions before the series debuts on Disney+ later this year."

Star Wars: Visions promises to be an entertaining piece of the franchise, and it marks its first-ever anime. In the past, the series has dabbled with manga, and several of those publications have made their way stateside. Now, it seems like Star Wars: Visions will bring a new flair to the franchise, so fans are eager to learn more about its story.

For those unfamiliar with Anime Expo Lite, the event is taking place on July 3 - 4 online. You can buy tickets online for $5 USD with all proceeds going to the Hate Is A Virus Community Action Fund. Anime Expo usually takes place in person the week of July 4th in Los Angeles, but the ongoing pandemic has prevented the in-person gathering twice now.

What do you think of this upcoming sneak peek? Are you hyped for Star Wars: Visions? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.