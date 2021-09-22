Star Wars: Visions Is Streaming Now on Disney+

It seems like a no-brainer to most, but fans have been begging for Star Wars and anime to meet for years. The medium’s range and aesthetic have suited the Lucasfilm franchise since day one, but an anime was always kept at bay by one thing or another. Now, Disney+ has opened the door for Star Wars: Visions, and the show is streaming right now for users.

Yes, the time has come! If you have a Disney+ subscription, you can watch Star Wars: Visions right now. The nine-part anthology went live today on Wednesday, September 22nd to the delight of many. So naturally, fans are flooding Disney+ to check out the ambitious series.

With each episode running under 25 minutes, Star Wars: Visions brings some of the greatest studios in Japan together under the Star Wars banner. TRIGGER, Studio Colorado, Science SARU, and others were tasked with expanding the franchise in unique ways with their shorts. After having seen the show myself, I can say Star Wars: Visions is a gift for sci-fi fanatics and anime lovers alike. So if you are on the fence about this show, I implore you to check it out!

Want to know more about Star Wars: Visions? You can find the show’s official synopsis below for more details:

“Seven Japanese anime studios bring their unique talent and perspective to Star Wars: Visions -a collection of animated short films that will stream exclusively on Disney+. The anime studios are Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), TRIGGER, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production I.G. Each studio will use their signature animation and storytelling styles to realize their own visions of the galaxy far, far away. As a first formal venture into anime, each Star Wars: Visions short bears a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling. From the beginning, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio.”

