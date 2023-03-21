Stranger Things Writers Use Baby Injected With Steroids in Season 5 Description

Stranger Things writers used a weird "baby injecting steroids" analogy when describing Season 5. The Twitter account of the writers room teased what fans can expect. Basically, Stranger Things Season 5 will be like the first and the fourth seasons with some extra panache. They tweeted, "Season 5 is like if season 1 and 4 had a baby. And then that baby was injected with steroids." It's a silly mental image, but there's no question that big things are coming on the road to the finale. Vecna is going to be on the warpath and the Hawkins gang better be ready for what's coming.

Who Will Die In Stranger Things 5?

Millie Bobby Brown plays Eleven on the series. And the Stranger Things star talked to Seventeen last year about how they're preparing to say goodbye to the Netflix family that they've all built.

"I'm definitely ready to wrap up," Brown revealed. "I feel like there's a lot of the story that's been told now, and we know of it, it's been in our lives for a very long time. But I'm very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones up ... I'm able to create stories myself that are important to me and focus on the bigger picture. But I'm really grateful [for the show]."

She also told The Wrap the Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, were "sensitive Sallies" and needed to get to killing characters like in Game of Thrones. Obviously, the duo found that comparison pretty hilarious.

"They need to kill off some people, it's too big," Noah Schnapp laughed with the outlet before Brown sailed in with a zinger. "It's way too big. Last night we couldn't even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, you need to start killing people off." She added, "The Duffer Brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don't want to kill anyone off ... We need to be Game of Thrones. We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones."

