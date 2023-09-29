Here's when and where to stream Marvel Future Avengers for free online.

The Future Avengers are assembling on YouTube. Marvel has made the first episode of the Avengers anime free to watch on the Marvel HQ YouTube channel, where all 39 episodes will roll out weekly on Tuesdays through summer 2024. The anime series from Death Note and One-Punch Man studio Madhouse debuted in Japan in 2017 and was made available to U.S. Disney+ subscribers in 2020. Fans can stream the English-dubbed version of Marvel Future Avengers starting with the first episode, "Destroy the Avengers" / "Aim for the Avengers," below — no subscription required.

Marvel Future Avengers follows a group of kids learning that they've grown up under Hydra's control, and how they break free and team up with the likes of Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, and Wasp! The series follows Makoto and his friends as they train under Earth's Mightiest Heroes as apprentices, dubbing themselves the "Future Avengers."

The young bio-soldiers include Makoto (Aki Kanada / Max Mittelman), a.k.a. "Hurricane," an energetic and impulsive hero with aerial-bending skills; Chloe (Juri Kimura / Jeannie Elias), a.k.a. "Charade," a 16-year-old independent and driven hero with shape-shifting abilities; and the technopathic-powered 17-year-old Adi (Atsushi Tamaru / Xander Mobus), a.k.a. "Codec."

Makota, Chloe, and Adi assemble alongside a team of Earth's mightiest heroes: Captain America (Kazuhiro Nakaya / Roger Craig Smith), Iron Man (Eiji Hanawa / Mick Wingert), the Wasp (Kaori Mizuhashi / Kari Wahlgren), Thor (Yasuyuki Kase / Patrick Seitz), and the Hulk (Kenichirō Matsuda / Fred Tatasciore).

The series also features guest appearances by Spider-Man (Robbie Draymond), Black Widow (Laura Bailey), Hawkeye (Christopher Corey Smith), Black Panther (James Mathis III), Captain Marvel (Erica Lindbeck), the Winter Soldier (Yuri Lowenthal), the Inhumans, and a slew of classic supervillains, including Loki (Trevor Devall), Kang the Conqueror (Steve Blum), Red Skull (Liam O'Brien), and Green Goblin (Dave Wittenberg).

Fans can tune in for livestream events starting Tuesday, October 24th, on the Marvel HQ YouTube channel. Both seasons and all 39 episodes of Marvel's Future Avengers remain available to stream now with a Disney+ subscription.