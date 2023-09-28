Anime Poll Breaks Down the Most-Anticipated Shows of Fall 2023

The anime industry is gearing up for another busy cour. The summer season is ending, and October will usher in the start of the fall season. With new shows on the line, netizens are trying to figure out what they'll be watching, and a massive new poll just went live ranking which fall 2023 titles are the most anticipated.

Over at Anime Corner, more than 12,000 votes were tallied after anime fans submitted their picks for the fall cour. As you can see below, the top ten picks include new shows that will be airing or returning to air come October. So if you want to know what's about to be hot in the anime fandom, just read on below:

Spy x Family Season 2

Attack on Titan: The Final Season Finale

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Dr. Stone: New World Part 2

Goblin Slayer 2

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3

Dead Mount Death Play Part 2

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You

The Apothecary Diaries



As you can see, Spy x Family season two took the top spot in this poll with 7.31% of the vote. It is impressive to see the slice-of-life comedy beating out Attack on Titan, but that just proves how big the series is. Fans of all ages and backgrounds can find something to love about Spy x Family. It isn't too much to describe Anya Forger as an anime mascot, and following the success of season one, Spy x Family has big things planned for the fall.

Many of the shows on this list will be familiar to fans as they are returning hits such as Attack on Titan. Still, there are some total newcomers to watch out for. Frieren has garnered big buzz after its release, and The Apothecary Diaries has garnered attention for its visuals. So if you need some new shows to binge this fall, this anime list should point you in the right direction.

What do you make of this Fall 2023 list? Are you planning to check out any of these anime series? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!