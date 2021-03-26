Studio Ghibli's Earwig and the Witch Shares Theatrical and HBO Max Release Date

✖

Earwig and the Witch is the latest film to come from Studio Ghibli, and fans will be able to watch it stateside soon. A new report has gone live from GKIDS regarding the film, and the licenser says it will bring Goro Miyazaki's to audiences next month. And if you cannot make it to theaters, there will be another way for you to peek the 3DCG film.

According to GKIDS, Earwig and the Witch will debut in the United States on February 3, 2021. The film will be available in both Japanese and English with subtitles provided. As of right now, Earwig and the Witch will be shown in select theaters with the help of Fathom Events. It will also be streamed on HBO Max starting February 5.

(Photo: GKIDS)

The movie went live in Japan on December 30 where it was shown on TV. In the U.S., the English dub of Earwig and the Witch will feature talents like Kacey Musgrave, Richard E. Grant, Dan Stevens, and more. Musgraves also performs the theme song "Don't Disturb Me". You can find the movie's full synopsis below:

"Growing up in an orphanage in the British countryside, Earwig has no idea that her mother had magical powers. Her life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in, and she is forced to live with a selfish witch. As the headstrong young girl sets out to uncover the secrets of her new guardians, she discovers a world of spells and potions, and a mysterious song that may be the key to finding the family she has always wanted."

Are you excited to check out this new film from Studio Ghibli? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.