GKids Unveils New Earwig And The Witch Trailer

GKids has been in the news a lot this year, bringing some of the biggest anime features to North America with the likes of Weathering With You, Promare, and Lupin The 3rd The First being just a few of the movies that have made their way here, and now, the publisher has released a new trailer for Studio Ghibli's experimental film, Earwig And The Witch! Ghibli's first crack at computer-generated animation still retains the spirit of some of their biggest hits and while the film is airing in Japan later this month, North American fans will have to wait until 2021 to see it!

GKids shared the new trailer on their Official Twitter Account for the English dubbed version of the film, highlighting that the main theme will be performed by Kacey Musgraves with "Don't Disturb Me":

GKids released an official description for the next big film from Studio Ghibli, giving us a brand new world of magic that takes a page from the likes of Harry Potter and puts a brand new spin on it with Earwig being adopted by a witch herself:

"Growing up in an orphanage in the British countryside, Earwig has no idea that her mother had magical powers. Her life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in, and she is forced to live with a selfish witch. As the headstrong young girl sets out to uncover the secrets of her new guardians, she discovers a world of spells and potions, and a mysterious song that may be the key to finding the family she has always wanted."

The film following Ghibli's latest endeavor will be titled "How Do You Live?", which adapts the popular Japanese novel of the same name. On top of their animation, Ghibli is also planning to open a brand new theme park that brings some of their biggest locales to life with movies such as My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Howl's Moving Castle getting their own attractions within it!

