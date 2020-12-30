Earwig and the Witch Announces English Dub Cast

✖

Studio Ghibli is closing in on the debut of its next big movie, Earwig and the Witch. The movie marks many firsts for the studio as director Goro Miyazaki brings the company to new heights with 3DCG animation. With the film set to debut in Japan shortly, fans elsewhere in the world are eager to learn more about the movie, and it seems GKIDS Films is giving netizens an update of its own. After all, the dub cast for Earwig and the Witch has been found, and it boasts some impressive names.

The update went live earlier today as GKIDS Films shared its voice cast for Earwig and the Witch. The English dub will be an ambitious project given the current pandemic, but that did not stop stars like Richard E. Grant, Dan Stevens, and Kacey Musgraves from signing onto the project.

If you want to check out the full cast list, you can do so below:

Earwig's Mother - Kacey Musgraves

Matron - Pandora Colin

Assistant Matron - Alex Cartañá

Earwig - Taylor Paige Henderson

Mr. Jenkins - JB Blanc

Custard - Logan Hannan

Phyllis - Summer Jenkins

Sally - Vivienne Rutherford

Cook - Tom Bromhead

Assistant Cook - Eva Kaminsky

Bella Yaga - Vanessa Marshall

The Mandrake - Richard E. Grant

Thomas - Dan Stevens

At this time, fans do not know when Earwig and the Witch will be released in the United States, but they expect it to be released in 2021. Studio Ghibli will debut this new movie in Japan much sooner as it will premiere on TV this month. So if you want to know more about the project, you can read up on it here:

"Earwig (10) was left at St Morwald’s Home for Children as a baby. She loves it there – not least because she possesses the strange ability to make everyone do exactly as she wishes. The last thing Earwig wants is to be adopted by the witch Bella Yaga… but for the first time in her life, her desires are thwarted. She puts a brave face on her new situation – after all, she’s always wanted to learn magic - but Earwig will need all her ingenuity, along with the help of Bella Yaga’s cat Thomas, if she is to survive and flourish."

