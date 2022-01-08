Studio Ghibli Updates Fans on Theme Park and Hayao Miyazaki’s Next Movie

Studio Ghibli has earned its place as one of the greatest anime studios of all time, supplying movies that are often considered to be the biggest in the medium’s history. With the likes of Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and My Neighbor Totoro being created by Hayao Miyazaki and the other animators within the studio, Ghibli has given fans an update not just on their next movie, but also on their upcoming amusement park which will make a major departure for the animation house by bringing some of the magical locations to life.

Studio Ghibli offered the following update when it came to the production of their next animated movie, as well as the current status of their amusement park which is set to recreate several magical locations that were created by the studio over the decades across many films:

“Happy New Year! Director Hayao Miyazaki’s new animated film is in production.The Ghibli Park in Aichi Prefecture is scheduled to open in the Fall. Work is progressing on both sites and we look forward to sharing the results on the opening days.”

Ghibli’s previous film didn’t have Miyazaki at the helm but was discussed by fans thanks in part to being the first movie that the studio created using computer-generated graphics. Earwig And The Witch told a story that would fit right in with its predecessors, introducing a young girl who discovers a world of witches and the supernatural but had a decidedly different aesthetic than what we had seen from Ghibli previously.

Studio Ghibli’s amusement park has kept fans in the know when it comes to the opening of its doors, with the locale set to have the following areas within its walls: “Hill of Youth, Ghibli’s Large Warehouse, Mononoke’s Village, Valley of Witches and Dondoko Forest,” With Ghibli being known for its lush environments and detailed animation in its properties, it will definitely be interesting to see how the movies are translated into the real world and if the theme park venture will ultimately be a success.

