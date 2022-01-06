Nickelodeon Art Celebrates Studio Ghibli by Giving Its Stars Anime Makeovers

Hayao Miyazaki recently celebrated his 81st birthday, and he’s still continuing his top-tier work with Studio Ghibli even at his age. To help celebrate his recent birthday, Nickelodeon took the opportunity to create some official artwork that fuses some of the biggest characters of the cable network and Ghibli, creating fusions that have never been seen before as Miyazaki’s studio continue to work to create new movies that are often the best examples of anime as a medium.

Aside from the new movie that Ghibli has been touting since the release of Earwig And The Witch in 2020, 2022 is also set to see the arrival of Studio Ghibli’s first amusement park, taking several locales from some of their biggest movies and bringing them into the real world. While this wouldn’t be the first time that we’ve seen anime worlds brought into a theme park environment, with Universal Studios Japan regularly diving into series such as Attack On Titan, One Piece, and more, this is definitely the first time that the works of Ghibli has been presented in this new way.

Nickelodeon’s Official Twitter Account shared this amazing new artwork, which sees the characters of Studio Ghibli merge with the some of the cable channels biggest animated figures, including the likes of Cat Dog, Hey Arnold, Invader Zim, Rugrats, Avatar The Last Airbender, and more:

Sending a special birthday wish to #HayaoMiyazaki ✨



Thank you for the incredible films and stories that continue to inspire us!



Can you name all the @GhibliUSA references in this Nicktoons ode? pic.twitter.com/uVh0KmQnyO — Nickelodeon Animation (@NickAnimation) January 5, 2022

One of Nickelodeon’s biggest anime properties, Avatar The Last Airbender, is set to see a return on two different fronts, as Netflix prepares to release a live-action adaptation of the beloved franchise and Avatar Studios works on creating new animated projects that continue to explore the world of bending. While Ghibli has never made official artwork for Aang and company, the art style of the studio certainly would make them a great fit in giving these benders a new aesthetic. Needless to say, both Ghibli and Nickelodeon have plenty on their plates, even if we never see an official crossover between the two within the world of animation.

