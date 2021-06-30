New Studio Ghibli Watch Comes with Special Hayao Miyazaki Message

✖

Studio Ghibli has put out some of the best-animated films of all time, and its reputation isn't one to underestimate. Some of the biggest brands in the world have worked with the studio, and now a luxury watchmaker is joining the ranks. After all, Studio Ghibli has teamed up with Seiko, and their pricey collaboration comes complete with a special message from director Hayao Miyazaki.

If you aren't familiar with Seiko, the brand is one of the most beloved watchmakers in the world, and its pieces aren't cheap by any means. The company's luxury pieces cost well over $1,000 USD, and their quality is simply outstanding. That is why Seiko wanted to dedicate one of its luxury watches to Studio Ghibli, and it is doing so with Laputa: Castle in the Sky.

(Photo: Seiko)

The 1986 film has inspired a Seiko watch that is part of the brand's high-end line. A total of 1,200 watches will be made available, and the Presage piece will feature nods to the Studio Ghibli classic. For instance, the watch will have the Levistone pendant emblem printed on its face while the back shows off the movie's castle. A famous phrase will also be engraved into the back of the watch that the heroine Sheeta learned from her grandmother in Laputa: Castle in the Sky.

As for Miyazaki's note, the watch will come in a box including a note from the director. The message simply reads, "Let's live without being bound by time." Obviously, this statement suits the Seiko piece, and watch collectors will no doubt want to nab this for themselves. The watch will cost roughly $1,500 USD and hit retail locations on July 23 worldwide. So if you want to bring this watch to your collection, you best save up and plan ahead.

