My Hero Academia Might Never Return With a New Anime, But Fans Already Have a Perfect Replacement

After the release of its latest anime short this month, it’s evident that My Hero Academia won’t be returning with a new episode or series. As of now, the series has adapted all the content from Kohei Horikoshi, including the extra chapter and one-shot. While the anime adaptation concluded in December last year, the series released an extra episode and an anime short to wrap up the story. Both special episodes were released as part of the 10th anniversary celebration. So far, Horikoshi doesn’t plan on working on the series’ continuation, although we might get occasional visuals and updates from him in the future.

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Instead of continuing a series that already reached a satisfying conclusion, Horikoshi plans to work on a new manga, as evidenced by his new one-shot Quit Laughing, Shijima. Thanks to his stunning art style and a promising story, the one-shot immediately became viral as fans couldn’t help but want more from the creator’s new work. The creator might return with something new in the future, which means that My Hero Academia fans won’t get any anime based on canon content. Luckily, while the anime has already reached its conclusion, fans already have a perfect spin-off that serves as its prequel.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Is a Must-Watch For Every Fan

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Based on a manga written by Hideyuki and illustrated by Court Betten, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is an official spin-off that takes place five years before the events of the main story. The anime premiered last year, and it has already released two seasons so far. However, while the third season hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, the manga reached its conclusion in 2022. The story centers around Koichi Haimawari, an ordinary college student who once dreamed of becoming a hero. However, since his quirk wasn’t particularly impressive enough, he had to settle for a normal lifestyle.

His life turns upside down when he encounters a vigilante hero who protects people from the shadows without even having a license. As the story continues, he gets entangled with a dangerous crime syndicate. However, while the series isn’t written by Horikoshi, it’s considered canon as it takes place within the same world. Although it focuses on another protagonist, beloved characters from the main story, including Aizawa, All Might, and Midnight, often appear in the series. Apart from focusing on original characters, the spin-off also gave more depth to Aizawa with his new backstory.

The series also introduces All For One, who keeps working from the shadows before he steps out into the world. While the series is possibly the best replacement original MHA fans can get, it doesn’t have nearly as much attention as it deserves. Not to mention the anime hasn’t been officially renewed for a third season even though Season 2 ended in March this year.