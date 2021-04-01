Studio Ghibli Animator Gives Big Update on Hayao Miyazaki's Next Film

✖

Studio Ghibli is moving along with its latest projects behind the scenes, and one of them is drawing more buzz than the rest. If you did not know, Hayao Miyazaki is working on a new film, and he left retirement to bring the feature to life. Now, a new update from one animator has fans doing a double-take at the project, and it seems like it will be finished sooner rather than later.

Not long ago, animator Toshiyuki Inoue did. An interview with a radio program called After 6 Junction. It was there fans were told plenty about the artist's long career as he has worked on everything from Akira to Kiki's Delivery Service and more. Of course, fans were quick to turn around some of his biggest talking points in English, and one of them directly calls out Miyazaki's next film.

(Photo: Bandes Annonces Cinéma)

According to Reddit user go-nintendo-1987, Inoue said he believes Miyazaki will be finished with his new film by the fall. The artist went on to say he is acting as an animation director on the movie before teasing Miyazaki's aesthetics goal.

"What Miyazaki wants is more than just a reproduction of reality. It is the realization of an image that exceeds reality. Takeshi Honda can do that," the summary reads. " He saw a partially finished movie. It was exactly Miyazaki's anime, but at the same time Honda's."

Clearly, it looks like Inoue is doing well at his new post, and he has high hopes for Miyazaki's film. Little is known about Studio Ghibli's take on the story, but the children's tale is a well-known one in Japan. It won't be long before it is introduced to fans worldwide, so maybe we will see a 2022 release date happen for this much-anticipated film.

What do you think about this latest update? Are you excited about Studio Ghibli's next film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.