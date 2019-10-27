Studio Ghibli Launches Adorable Spirited Away Jewelry Line

✖

Studio Ghibli recently released its first foray into the world of computer-generated animation with Earwig And The Witch, and it seems as if the anime studio is once again diving into some strange territory with a jewelry line that celebrates one of its biggest blockbusters in Spirited Away. Following a young girl traversing through a magical world in an attempt to change her parents back into human beings after a spell transformed them into pigs, Spirited Away won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and was one of the most profitable movies to ever be released in Japan.

Recently, Spirited Away lost the coveted title of the most profitable movie in Japan, being defeated by the juggernaut known as Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, though we would imagine that the latter won't be receiving the same awards that the Studio Ghibli film had landed. The jewelry in question that is once again bringing us back into the world of Spirited Away will be released through Donguri Republic stores in Japan but fans of the legendary animation studio who are hoping to add these pieces of jewelry to their collection can also order them online.

Twitter Outlet Otaku USA Magazine shared this first look at the Studio Ghibli themed jewelry, taking aspects from the magical world that remains one of the studio's biggest releases to date, which is also currently streaming on HBO Max as a part of their Ghibli Collection:

Miyazaki’s Spirited Away Soot Sprites Are Now Jewelry https://t.co/Rz886Wuwap pic.twitter.com/ApJOGH0E5C — Otaku USA Magazine (@Otaku_USA) April 27, 2021

Studio Ghibli is looking to expand past the field of animation with its upcoming amusement park, which will bring to life a number of their biggest stories to park-goers. Opening next year, Spirited Away will be one of the films that inspire a location within the amusement park, joined by some other major Ghibli movies including the likes of Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, and Howl's Moving Castle to name a few.

While last year saw the release of Earwig and the Witch, the next Ghibli project has already been announced in "How Do You Live?", which will translate a famous novel in Japan.

Will you be picking up this Spirited Away jewelry? What is your favorite movie from Ghibli? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ghibli.