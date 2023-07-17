Studio Ghibli’s How Do You Live Opens to Record Box Office Haul [UPDATED]

UPDATE: It seems the box office totals for How Do You Live have been updated in Japan. New reports have confirmed the movie earned $17.5 million USD during its opening weekend.

It looks like Hayao Miyazaki had nothing to worry about, guys. The famed director came out of retirement a few years back, and it was then fans learned Miyazaki was working on a new film titled How Do You Live. At long last, the film has debuted as Japanese audiences were able to watch the hush-hush masterpiece this past weekend. Now, the box office reports are in, and it seems Studio Ghibli is enjoying lots of success with its new release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The update comes from box office trackers overseas as reports surfaced about How Do You Live’s box office haul this weekend. During its opening, the movie raked in $11.3 million USD or 1.56 billion yen. This means How Do You Live has the second highest-grossing opening of any Studio Ghibli movie in Japan, so Miyazaki can rest well knowing many saw his film.

Of course, it is easy to understand the director’s fears when you look at its marketing. Or should we say its nonexistent marketing? Studio Ghibli chose not to release any marketing or promotions for How Do You Live save for a single poster. The vague key art left fans curious about Miyazaki’s film, and without even a synopsis to guide them, How Do You Live was a true mystery to everyone who watched it this weekend.

Despite zero promotion, How Do You Live came out on the top of the Japanese box office, and it has broken records for Studio Ghibli’s movies. Now, the question remains how well will Miyazaki’s film hold out long term? Spirited Away still reigns supreme as the studio’s highest-grossing opener, and it is the company’s top-grossing picture period. To date, Spirited Away has earned more than 31 billion yen at the box office. Princess Mononoke, Howl’s Moving Castle, Ponyo, and The Wind Rises make up the studio’s top five earners. But with its current haul, How Do You Live has already usurped lifetime grosses of Studio Ghibli movies like My Neighbor Totoro and Castle in the Sky.

If you want to see Studio Ghibli’s new film, How Do You Live will hit American theaters this year. GKIDS has licensed the movie for an English release, and the movie will be titled The Boy and the Heron overseas. At this time, no firm release window has been set for the flick but reviews out of Japan shine favorably on Miyazaki’s latest flick.

What do you think about this incredible opening for Studio Ghibli? Do you plan on seeing The Boy and the Heron when it debuts stateside? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!