Studio Ghibli's The Boy And The Heron Releases First Trailer

Studio Ghibli made a risky decision when it came to the marketing of Hayao Miyazaki's last film for the production studio. Dubbed How Do You Live in Japan, the film will run with the title of The Boy And The Heron when it arrives in North American theaters later this year. Even with the movie in Japanese theaters, Ghibli hasn't released any trailers to show off footage from the movie but that has now changed as a new video has arrived to give fans a better understanding of Miyazaki's grand finale.

Unfortunately, a precise release date has yet to be revealed when it comes to when anime fans in the West can expect The Boy And The Heron in theaters. Though with the confirmation that it will arrive at some point this year, thanks to the assistance from the company GKIDS, Ghibli is aiming to not have North American fans wait too much longer. Anime has continued to become more popular in the West, with movies such as Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero making waves when it comes to box office receipts. Ghibli has continued bringing its classics back to theaters in North America so it will be interesting to see how The Boy And The Heron does as a new outing.

The Boy And The Heron Trailer

While this marks the first trailer associated with How Do You Live, aka The Boy And The Heron, Ghibli has once again threw a curveball at anime fans. The trailer itself has no new footage but gives a synopsis of the film that will mark Hayao Miyazaki's last for the animation studio. For those looking to learn as much as they can about the Ghibli film, this introduction works well at breaking down the overall story.

Images from How Do You Live have found their way online thanks in part to the pamphlets that were handed out to theater-goers in Japan who saw the movie. A standard practice in the country is to give movie patrons promotional material for the film they are seeing, and Ghibli was able to share a book that had some closer looks at the characters of the latest anime movie.

