Studio Trigger Outlines New Anime Production Goal

Studio Trigger is the home behind some of the biggest anime hits on record. From recent successes like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners to classics like Kill la Kill, the team knows what it takes to run a hit. For much of its life, Studio Trigger has focused on innovation as its bright colors and fluid animation have tested boundaries. And in a recent interview, one producer at Studio Trigger suggest the team is ready to update its production strategy.

The confession comes from Kazuya Matsumoto who is considered a key producer at Studio Trigger. Not long ago, the producer spoke with Doki Douki about the company's history and operations. It was there Matsumoto dove into the lines of Studio Trigger and the plan to bump the company up to two simultaneously lines.

"In the anime industry, there is a concept known as lines. How many works can you create at the same time? You have one line per project. [When you grow, it] means you can increase your studio to 2two lines and three lines. Many companies that started up around the same time as Studio Trigger have a lot of lines," the producer explained.

"Trigger is currently at one line. We're particular about the way in which everyone works together to create a project. The reason why is that by setting a single goal, everyone can concentrate on it. I think this is a great thing for both the work and the company."

Continuing, Matsumoto explained that Studio Trigger has some goals in place for its production. First, the team wants to have its projects handled in-house 100%. Then, the company will look into expanding its number of lines. "In other words, [we want] complete in-house production. The next step is to create 1.5 lines. This is another mid-term goal.... I'm probably thinking about [two lines] as a long-term plan for about 7 or 10 years."

For decades now, Studio Trigger has prided itself on quality projects that push the bounds of anime. The company's work stands out even in the midst of intense industry competition. Still, the group at Studio Trigger wants to challenge itself for more. Right now, that challenge appears to be multitasking, so fans will have to see whether Studio Trigger can pull off this long-term plan.

