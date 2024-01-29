Studio Trigger's Transformers Tribute Has Fans Begging For an Anime

There are few names in anime more recognizable than Studio Trigger. Over the decades, the company has churned out some of the most innovative series in the industry. From Kill la Kill to Cyberpunk Edgerunners, Studio Trigger has a very impressive resume thanks to artists like Hiroyuki Imaishi. Now, the studio is making the rounds on social media, and it is because the fandom needs a Studio Trigger adaptation of Transformers ASAP.

The whole thing got started when some artwork by Imaishi surfaced on social media featuring Transformers. As you can see below, the Studio Trigger co-founder took part in an art book overseas all about Transformers. It was there the artist inked tributes to Optimus Prime as well as Bumblebee. And as you might have guessed, the art is nothing short of gorgeous.

Bumblebee and Optimus Prime illustration by Hiroyuki Imaishi pic.twitter.com/ylwh1vXH3k — kles.🕊️⚡ (@kles7_) January 25, 2024

The artwork is incredibly dynamic as both shots are caught in action. To the left, Bumblebee is seen mid-leap with an arm extended to launch an energy blast. As for Optimus Prime, the machine appears to be finishing their transformation. It is also impossible to miss the massive blade launching from Optimus Prime's arm, so you can see he is ready to take on an army of Deception if need be.

Imaishi's tribute to Transformers is nothing short of impressive, and now anime fans are begging for a Studio Trigger take on the IP. For decades now, Transformers has been a lucrative series, and its roots go all the way to Japan. In ways, Transformers helped popularize the mecha genre, and Studio Trigger has embraced that rise with shows like Gurren Lagann. The company has proven it can do anything when it comes to visuals, and Imaishi's viral take on Transformers has netizens pleaded for an adaptation ASAP.

What do you think about Imaishi's take on Transformers? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!