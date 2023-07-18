Studio Trigger Hypes RRR With Special Anime Collab

RRR stands for “Rise Roar Revolt” and is easily one of the greatest action films ever made. Hitting movie theaters in 2022, it didn’t take long for the movie to make its way from India to North America, and the world. Winning an Academy Award for “Best Original Song” in “Naatu Naatu”, Studio TRIGGER has taken the opportunity to imagine the action-packed film as an anime in celebration of the movie’s release in Japan.

Studio TRIGGER would certainly be a perfect choice for bringing the world of RRR to an anime format. Having worked on the likes of Kill la Kill, Promare, and Star Wars: Visions, the production house has made a name for itself in animating some jaw-dropping action scenes. Most recently, TRIGGER was able to create one of Netflix’s best original anime series in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, an original story taking place in Night City that became so popular, the video game received a serious boost as a result. This year’s Anime Expo revealed that TRIGGER would be diving into the world of Panty & Stocking, showing that the studio is still working hard in the anime world.

RRR The Anime

TRIGGER employed director Yo Yoshinari to create original art for RRR, imaging its two stars as anime characters. Yoshinari has worked on the likes of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, BNA: Brand New Animal, and Kill la Kill for the studio in the past. Yo also has quite the resume in the anime world, having worked on the likes of Neon Genesis Evangelion, One Piece, Gurren Lagann, and FLCL to name a few.

There has been no word on RRR receiving an official anime adaptation in the future, though the story and action scenes would work well in an animated style. An RRR sequel also hasn’t been officially confirmed, though the creators behind the action film have stated that there is a possibility that the successful film’s characters will return.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to check out RRR, it can currently be streamed on Netflix. Here’s how the streaming service describes the action-packed bromance, “A tale of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey far away from home. After their journey they return home to start fighting back against British colonialists in the 1920s.”

Would you love to see an RRR anime in the future? Do you think TRIGGER would be the perfect studio to bring it to life? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Rise Roar Revolt.