Studio Trigger Founder Teases a Mysterious New Anime

Studio Trigger has been an anime powerhouse for more than a decade. Created in August 2011, the studio has managed to roll out some true hits like Kill la Kill and Promare. Year after year, Studio Trigger finds itself expanding with more titles, and a recent interview saw co-founder Hiroyuki Imaishi tease a mysterious new anime of theirs.

The update comes from The River as the publication brought Imiashi in for an interview with Wes Ball, the director of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. It was there the pair talked craft and animation as Ball is a big anime fan. At some point, the pairs' schedules came up, and it was there Imaishi admitted he is working on a brand-new anime that has yet to be announced.

"I'm currently working on a comedy for the first time in a while. I can't officially reveal the title yet, but it should be available overseas," he shared.

Of course, the confession has sent the anime fandom into a tizzy. Studio Trigger has a loyal fanbase, and right now, the community is looking forward to its next release. We have already been told Panty & Stocking is returning to life with a new anime though a release date has not been set. Since we already know about the revival, Imaishi's mysterious project must concern something else. For now, netizens can only speculate what Studio Trigger is up to, but fans are eager to hear Imaishi is doing something with comedy behind the scenes.

While Studio Trigger carries on work behind the scenes, the company has plenty of front-facing publicity these days. Delicious in Dungeon made its debut on Netflix earlier this year, and thanks to its weekly release, it has become a bonafide hit. With a few episodes left in season one, Delicious in Dungeon has put Studio Trigger back on the map. And once it is done, the gang will have plenty to work on behind the scenes with Imaishi.

