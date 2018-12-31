‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Anime To Bring In Jiren

Super Dragon Ball Heroes made a big outing in 2018 when the series released its own anime miniseries. Now, it seems the show will continue into the new year, and the promotional anime’s next arc will bring in a fan-favorite character.

Yes, Jiren is ready to come back to the small screen, and fans are ready to see what the Pride Trooper is up to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Super Dragon Ball Heroes released the synopsis for its next arc. January 2019 will begin the ‘Universal Conflict’ arc, but it was the story’s poster that confirmed a certain someone would take part.

A summary of the upcoming “Universal Conflict arc” in the Super Dragon Ball Heroes promotional anime went up on the official carddass website: pic.twitter.com/BWR0vaZBDs — Cipher (@Cipher_db) December 29, 2018

As you can see above, the new arc’s key visual features Jiren up front with Son Goku. The Saiyan is powered up in his Ultra Instinct form, but Jiren looks cool as usual. Dressed in his Pride Trooper uniform, Jiren seems plenty calm, but fans know it is only a matter of time before the Universe 11 fighter begins to sweat.

So far, there is no telling what part Jiren will have in this new arc, but fans expect the fighter to be on Goku’s side this time. When the Pride Trooper debuted earlier in 2018, it was in light of the ‘Universal Survival’ arc. Dragon Ball Super pitted Goku against Jiren, giving the hero a true rival with some really formidable power. Jiren was able to easily take down fighters like Vegeta and Hit before Goku could touch him with Ultra Instinct, so fans are curious to see how this miniseries reunion will treat the former opponents. After all, Jiren was gunning for a rematch by the end of Dragon Ball Super, so maybe this new arc will grant the fighter’s wish.

You can read the first synopsis of the anime’s next arc below:

“Trunks, Vegeta, and the others have escaped from the Prison planet. Before they can even recover from their wounds, they receive word that Universe 6 is under attack. What lies in wait for Vegeta and the others as they rush into Universe 6 to defeat a completely unknown enemy? Fierce battles between each universes’ strongest warriors are set to unfold as the curtain rises on the ‘Universal Conflict’ arc!”

So, are you excited for this Super Dragon Ball Heroes arc? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.