Anime Fans Can’t Unsee This Zelda x ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Connection

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of the largest video-game crossovers in history, and has thus inspired all sorts of references and jokes among fans. Anime fans have been especially fond of the new release as well.

Ultimate‘s version of Zelda was pretty famous among JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans for her flashy poses in the previous release of Super Smash Bros. for Wii and 3DS, and this continues into Ultimate as fans can’t unsee how “bizarre” Zelda is this time around.

zelda players be like pic.twitter.com/GV9Q7TiVel — Zee (@Blun_Z) December 23, 2018

@Blun_Z on Twitter shared the above image to Twitter, pointing out one of Zelda’s new flashy moves in which she summons a helper to help beat her foes. Acting in much the same fashion as the Stand powers in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Zelda would fit right into that anime series, complete with flashy, bendy poses to match. To better demonstrate how well she would fit into the anime, @Blun_Z shared an even more intense photo which you can see below.

Noting that Zelda has the “same energy” as Joseph and Zeppeli from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Battle Tendency, it’s hard not to imagine Zelda as a Stand user. Ever since the Stands were introduced into the franchise in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders, they have become a recognizable facet of anime and manga. It’s not too peculiar to see the series being referenced in other media, and intentional or not, fans are loving the fact that they now can ask Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, “is that a JoJo reference?”

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available on Nintendo Switch. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

The most current run of the series, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, premiered on October 5 and can be found streaming on Crunchyroll. It follows follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside.